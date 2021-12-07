Josh Classen: Nice weather today, freezing rain risk Wednesday

Another round of freezing rain will likely hit Edmonton and surrounding areas early Wednesday morning.

We're also looking at freezing rain potential for areas south to Calgary and southwest toward Rocky Mountain House.

There's less of a risk (but still a possibility) for areas between Whitecourt and Grande Prairie.

On top of that, we'll also see some snow and/or some "rain/snow mix."

It's tough to get a good handle on potential accumulation. But, I think it's reasonable to expect 1 to 4 cm of snow in central and north-central Alberta.

Driving conditions will be significantly impacted through the morning hours. If you can delay or cancel travel plans (especially on the QEII) for Wednesday morning, that's probably your safest bet.

At the very least: Check road and weather conditions before leaving tomorrow.

What's causing this?

We have an upper ridge to the west today (a bubble of warm air aloft).

That'll eventually move in and we'll warm up to about 1 or 2 C at the surface Wednesday.

But, before the warm air arrives at ground level...it'll nose in aloft.

That warmer mid-level air turns the precip to rain. THEN...it hits the ground while the surface is still below 0 C and PRESTO...it freezes on contact.

So...it'll be a fairly quiet day of weather today. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks, light wind and temperatures rising to around -5 C by late this afternoon.

We'll continue to slowly warm overnight.

The freezing rain and snow moves through the Edmonton region and is gone by mid-morning Wednesday.

THEN...it turns gusty for the afternoon.

The warmest temperatures look like they'll be right around noon and then a bit cooler through the afternoon.

Daytime highs Thursday and Friday should be right around average (in the -4 C range).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Light wind.

High: -5

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries and/or freezing rain overnight.

9pm: -4

Wednesday - 70% chance of wet snow and/or freezing rain in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud with a 30% chance of a few scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Windy midday and in the afternoon with gusts to 40 km/h.

8am: -2

Midday: 1

5pm: -3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4