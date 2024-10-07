EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta looking for Jasper wildfire compensation because it started on federal land

    Fire burns in a residential neighbourhood in Jasper, Alta. on July 24, 2024. (Credit: Mel Dressler) Fire burns in a residential neighbourhood in Jasper, Alta. on July 24, 2024. (Credit: Mel Dressler)
    Provincial ministers testified before the House of Commons on Monday, asking the federal government to pay for the cost of the Jasper wildfire.

    The province is arguing the fire originated in Jasper National Park and spread to the town.

    Deputy Premier Mike Ellis says there was a lack of communication between the unified command, made up of Parks Canada, the municipality of Jasper, and the provincial government.

    Ellis said the province took it upon themselves to hold town halls and evacuation forums, adding that evacuating tourists and Jasperites from a town surrounded by federal jurisdiction created a unique challenge.

    "The park superintendent has oversight for all emergency management decisions for both the park and municipality," Ellis said. "This places the province in a position where we can certainly influence, but not decide, yet the province of Alberta is responsible for most of the bill."

    Ellis said that Alberta has approved a disaster recovery program of $149 million, but under the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFFA) program, only a portion of those costs will be eligible for reimbursement.

    "We certainly ask that the DFFA cost share formula be waived," Ellis said.

    "We need to have a discussion on the costs and that the federal government may be responsible for the cost of this fire."

    Provincial parks minister Todd Loewen called for the federal government to join Alberta municipalities and the province in any future disaster response command. 

