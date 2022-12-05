Josh Classen's forecast: Arctic air blasts back in

The milder weather is gone for a few more days. Temperatures have dropped to the -20 C range this morning and will probably only get back to a high near -13 or -14 C this afternoon.

So, after a weekend of "seasonal" conditions (albeit, a bit breezy)...we're right back into the freezer today and Tuesday.

We also have some flurries and pockets of light snow that'll push southward across the province through the day as the cold air sinks in.

Doesn't look like we'll see much (if any) accumulation in the Edmonton region.

Tuesday morning's shaping up to be our coldest morning of the season (so far).

There's a very good chance we'll hit -30 C in the city Tuesday morning and a few degrees colder outside the city.

Temperatures will be stuck into the -20s most of the day and then we'll get some "warming" Tuesday night into Wednesday with temperatures rising to around -12 C by Wednesday morning.

As for wind: It'll stay calm this morning and then pick up to around 15-20 km/h this afternoon.

Then...light overnight and for much of Tuesday. (5-10 km/h)

By Wednesday morning, we're out of this cold airmass and back into some milder air.

Edmonton gets back into the 0 to -5 C range for Wednesday and then settles in to a pattern of highs in the -5 to -10 C range for Thursday-Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few flurries in the area midday and early this afternoon.

Wind: Calm this morning. Becoming N 15-20 midday and this afternoon.

Afternoon High: -13 ***wind chill near -20 this afternoon.

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind: 5-10 km/h

9pm: -22 ***wind chill near -27

Tuesday - Mainly sunny. Wind: 5-10 km/h

Morning Low: -30 ***wind chill near -36

Afternoon High: -23 ***wind chill near -30

Temperature rising overnight & a 40% chance of flurries.

Midnight: -18

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

7am: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -9