Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, but the melt continues

    Warm air continues to dominate the weather picture throughout the week.

    In fact, today will probably be the "coolest" day of the week...and it'll STILL get well above 0 C today.

    The average high for mid-March is 2 C.

    We'll get to a high near 5 C today despite the cloudy skies. Those clouds should break a bit this afternoon.

    Then, increasing cloud tonight and overcast for at least the first half of the day Wednesday.

    Plus...a good chance of some fog developing in the Edmonton region and east-central Alberta tonight and early Wednesday.

    There's a SLIGHT risk of some freezing drizzle in the area early Wednesday as well.

    The best chance for precipitation will be in the form of some pop-up showers in the foothills this afternoon and some snow at higher elevations through the mountain parks.

    The longer-range outlook has temperatures returning to the 10-degree range for Friday and the weekend and the possibility of afternoon temperatures in the low to mid teens for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

    Tuesday, March 19, is the Spring Equinox and there DOES appear to be a cooldown coming for the first few days of the new season.

    At this point...it doesn't look like anything TOO cold. But, there's a chance we see highs slip back into the 0 C to 5 C range for a few days.

    That's a long ways out, but something we'll keep an eye on.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

    High: 5

     

    Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight.

    9pm: -1

     

    Wednesday - Cloudy with fog patches in the morning and a slight risk of some freezing drizzle.

    Clearing in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 7

     

    Thursday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 9

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 0

    Afternoon High: 10

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 9

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 11  

