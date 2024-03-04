Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell winding down

Temperatures remain well below average for early March.

But, there are only a few days left in the cold spell and we'll get into a quick warm-up starting Thursday.

15-20 km/h wind today will produce wind chills in the -30s this morning and the -20s this afternoon.

Actual temperatures will go from the mid -20s C to the -16 C range this afternoon.

Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon and that cloud cover will increase overnight.

1-2 cm of light snow is possible Tuesday and then we're back to a bit of sun for the back half of the week.

Morning temperatures in the -21 C to -26 C range Tuesday and Wednesday in the city and afternoon highs near -12 C.

There's some uncertainty with how MUCH of a warm-up we'll see by the end of this week, but it's fairly certain that the warm-up will start Thursday.

It's possible we're close to 0 C by Thursday and a few degrees above 0 C by Friday.

For now, I'm going with a high near -5 C Thursday, near 0 C Friday and the 2 C to 5 C for highs this coming weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning sun. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Wind NW 15-20 km/h.

Wind chill in the -30 to -34 range this morning and the -22 to -25 range in the afternoon.

High: -16

Tonight - Increasing cloud. Wind easing.

9pm: -20

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -12

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -12

Thursday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2