EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell winding down

    wxblog March 4 2024
    Share

    Temperatures remain well below average for early March.

    But, there are only a few days left in the cold spell and we'll get into a quick warm-up starting Thursday.

    15-20 km/h wind today will produce wind chills in the -30s this morning and the -20s this afternoon.

    Actual temperatures will go from the mid -20s C to the -16 C range this afternoon.

    Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon and that cloud cover will increase overnight.

    1-2 cm of light snow is possible Tuesday and then we're back to a bit of sun for the back half of the week.

    Morning temperatures in the -21 C to -26 C range Tuesday and Wednesday in the city and afternoon highs near -12 C.

    There's some uncertainty with how MUCH of a warm-up we'll see by the end of this week, but it's fairly certain that the warm-up will start Thursday.

    It's possible we're close to 0 C by Thursday and a few degrees above 0 C by Friday.

    For now, I'm going with a high near -5 C Thursday, near 0 C Friday and the 2 C to 5 C for highs this coming weekend.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Morning sun. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Wind NW 15-20 km/h.

    Wind chill in the -30 to -34 range this morning and the -22 to -25 range in the afternoon.

    High: -16

     

    Tonight - Increasing cloud. Wind easing.

    9pm: -20

     

    Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

    Morning Low: -23

    Afternoon High: -12

     

    Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -24

    Afternoon High: -12

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy

    Morning Low: -19

    Afternoon High: -4

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy

    Morning Low: -12

    Afternoon High: -1

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -9

    Afternoon High: 2   

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges

    The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News