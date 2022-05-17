Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler days with occasional showers
Teen temperatures are here for a couple days (after back-to-back 20s in Edmonton).
And then...we may not even make it into the teens Thursday/Friday in the city.
Temperatures will rebound for the long weekend. But, we're in for some cooler-than-average conditions through the rest of the work week.
We'll get to a high near 15 C under a "mix of sun and cloud."
The Edmonton area picked up 1-2 mm in some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.
(Possibly more in neighbourhoods that were directly beneath the thunderstorms.)
We'll be dry through the daytime hours today and then, again, it's the evening/overnight hours that bring the risk of precipitation.
Most of the showers and isolated thunderstorms should be south of the city tonight.
The next system develops late Wednesday.
Looks like we'll have showers and periods of rain in central and north-central Alberta starting in the afternoon Wednesday and carrying through Thursday.
Higher elevations in the mountain parks might even get some snow Thursday/Friday.
The pattern becomes warmer and sunnier for the long weekend.
I'll get into that three-day forecast in more detail in the days to come.
For now - there's a slight risk of patchy frost Saturday morning.
THEN...expect a high in the mid to upper teens Saturday and "partly cloudy" skies.
Afternoon highs will get close to 20 C Sunday/Monday.
There's a slight risk of an evening shower/thunderstorm Sunday and Monday. But, it's a bit too far off to be overly confident in that risk.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
Wind: NW 10-20 km/h.
High: 15
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this evening and/or overnight.
9pm: 12
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-afternoon showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 13
70% chance of showers or periods of rain in the evening and/or overnight.
Thursday - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 11
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 12
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 16
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 18
