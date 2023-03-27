Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler-than-average end to March

Cool – but not cold – temperatures through these last few days of March.

It's a month that's already had 14 cooler-than-average days (we'll probably end with 18 or 19).

BUT...11 of those 14 days were in between March 1 and 13. Seven of the past 11 days have had above-average daytime highs.

Up until this past weekend, we had really turned a corner with temperatures.

Now, it's not getting COLD like the beginning of March. But, the seasonal average high for March 27-April 1 is in the 6 to 8 C range.

We'll be cooler than that all this week.

Today, we're off to a chilly start with temperatures in the -10 C to -13 C range across the Edmonton region.

We'll see a "mix of sun and cloud" through the day, but temperatures will stay below 0 C with a high near -3 C.

Tuesday morning looks similar (maybe even a smidge colder). BUT...temperatures should climb two to five degrees above 0 C in the afternoon.

Not much chance for precipitation this week. There might be a few flurries or a bit of light snow late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

But, it certainly doesn't look like we're getting a spring storm any time soon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -3

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -7

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6