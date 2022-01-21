Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler today, melty this weekend

Mild temperatures to start the day. But, we'll cool off through the course of the morning and afternoon.

Edmonton should be around -8 C by late this afternoon. THEN...it starts to warm up again tonight.

By Saturday morning, we're back above 0 C and we're expecting a high near 6 C Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks warm as well with afternoon temperatures a handful of degrees above freezing.

We'll get into some cooling again for Monday before rebounding Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

The LONG range outlook is leaning towards some colder air dropping in for the end of the month and the first week of February.

But, we'll see how that plays out.

Precipitation outlook:

There's a very good chance we'll see some light snow this afternoon and this evening in the Edmonton area with 1 to 3 cm accumulation likely.

We may also see that precipitation flip over to wet snow or a rain/snow mix tonight.

Further west, freezing is possible, especially for areas from around Evansburg southeast to Red Deer tonight.

Northwestern Alberta also gets some light snow early today and the Swan Hills region might be in for some heavier snow by the end of the day.

In northeastern Alberta, most of the snow will fall Saturday with the possibility for 5-10 cm of accumulation in areas north of Cold Lake and south of Fort McMurray.

Edmonton gets back to a risk of some wet snow on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow this afteroon.

Temperature falling through the day.

Noon: -6

5pm: -8

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of light snow. Risk of some rain/snow mix.

Total snowfall: 1-3 cm.

Temperature rising through the evening and overnight.

9pm: -3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing late in the day.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow or rain/snow mix in the afteroon.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -6

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2