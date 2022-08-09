Josh Classen's forecast: Heat streak starts tomorrow

Temperatures have only topped 28 C eight times this summer in Edmonton.

AND, we've hit the 30-degree mark twice.

BUT...if this next 10 days play out as expected, we could almost double those tallies.

It's entirely possible that Edmonton could see another one to three days of 30+ AND another seven days of 28+ between now and the end of next week.

That heat streak won't start today, though.

We'll be sunny and up to around 25 C this afternoon. The big change from yesterday is that the wind will be light all day.

There IS an outside chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the foothills late today.

AND the risk for the Edmonton and Red Deer regions overnight isn't ZERO.

BUT...it is extremely low.

So, I'm leaving that risk of a thunderstorm OUT of my forecast graphics for tonight.

If one or two cells DO pop up somewhere between Edmonton and Calgary overnight, it won't be a shock.

There's just way too low of an overall risk for any given area and no way to pinpoint if and where something might pop for me to put it into the forecast.

The heat streak starts with sunshine and a high near 30 C on Wednesday.

Thursday should hit 30 C, and then we get a chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight Thursday into EARLY Friday morning.

Friday looks a degree or two cooler than Thursday (but still up around 28 C for a high).

Saturday bounce back to around 30 C with a chance of some late-day precipitation.

THEN...a bit of a break as we return to highs in the mid 20s for Sunday/Monday.

Looking LONG Range: Tuesday through Friday of next week should have highs in the 27 C to 31 C range.

It may have felt like autumn was coming early last week.

But...this summer's heat is far from over.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny. Light wind.

High: 25

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 21

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day or evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 30

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 26