Josh Classen's forecast: History-making warmth to close September

We won't be setting any records for daytime highs this week. But, we WILL do something that hasn't been done in more than half a century.

The last six days of September will all have daytime highs above 20 C in Edmonton.

We've never even had the last five days of the month ALL hit 20+. 1976 and 1989 were close, but the 30th came up below 20 C in both those years.

I stopped looking at the stats once I got to 50 years, so it may be something we've never done.

But...we'll do it this year. Temperatures are forecast to hit the mid to upper 20s today and Wednesday.

Thursday/Friday will drop into the low 20s (still a handful of degrees above the average high of 15 C).

AND...we'll probably keep the 20-something highs through the weekend as well.

Here's another "history-making" aspect to this week: THREE days with highs 25 C or hotter in the last week of September.

Yesterday's high of 25.1 C was just the eighth time we've hit 25 C in the last week of September since 2003.

25+ C days in the last week of Sept. in the past 20 years 2022 25.1 C Sept. 26 2016 25.0 C Sept. 26 2014 25.2 C Sept. 24 2011 31.9 C Sept. 25 2010 26.6 C Sept. 25 2010 26.7 C Sept. 27 2008 25.9 C Sept. 29 2008 26.9 Sept. 29

In 2008 and 2010, we had two days above 25 C. But...this year, we'll get three days above 25 C.

THAT is something we haven't done (in the last week of September) since 2001.

*** Extra-nerdy note: technically, 2001 wasn't ALL within the last week; it was from the 23rd to the 25th. But, since most of that streak was within the last week...I thought it was worth mentioning it.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 26

Tonight - Clear

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 28

Increasing cloud in the evening.

Slight risk of a shower overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20