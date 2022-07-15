Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
Sunny and hot for the Edmonton region and the rest of central Alberta today.
I'm going with a high of 29 C, but 30 C or maybe even 31 C is possible.
No shot at a record -- we'd have to beat 34.4 C (from 1935) and that doesn't look possible.
Across the north, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s in the northwest and mid to upper 20s in the northeast.
Showers and thunderstorms will push across parts of the Peace Country/Slave Lake/Whitecourt regions later today.
Those will then track into northeastern Alberta tonight.
As the fine folks at the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre note, there's plenty of energy for storms in and around the Edmonton region.
However, it looks like we're missing a trigger and the area appears to be "capped" with warm enough air aloft to prevent storms from developing.
Saturday evening/night is the best chance for the Edmonton region to get some showers and thunderstorms.
Even that doesn't look like a GUARANTEE.
But...we'll get into the mid to upper 20s in the afternoon. Then, if we're going to see some precipitation, the most likely time is between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Sunday should be slightly "cooler" with a high in the 23/24 C range. That's right around average for mid July.
Skies will clear in the morning and we'll be sunny in the afternoon.
Long-range outlook: Still likely that we have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s for all of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
High: 29
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 26
Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud later in the day.
60% chance of a late-afternoon or early-evening shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 27
Sunday - Clearing in the morning. Then...Sunny.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 24
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afteroon High: 25
Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 25
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 24
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Canadians reveal how the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate hike will affect them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
MPs holding special meeting to discuss Canada returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Members of Parliament are holding a special summer meeting today, to discuss launching into a study of the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend
Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
Saskatoon
-
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
-
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.
-
Lifesaving medication 'impossible to afford' for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
Regina
-
'Symbol of civic pride': 'I Love Regina' sign no longer in front of city hall
A symbol that instilled civic pride among Regina residents has been removed from outside of city hall.
-
Brewers Cup: National coffee competition to be held in Regina
The Everyday Kitchen in Regina will be hosting the Canadian National Brewers Cup from July 16 to 19.
-
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
-
N.S. reports 5 deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations in COVID-19 dashboard update
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in cases and deaths in the province’s weekly dashboard update.
-
Wolfville gears up to host first regular season CFL game in Nova Scotia
The population of Wolfville, N.S., will more than double on Saturday as the CFL plays its first-ever regular season game in Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Missing Toronto man Raheem White's body found at Toronto beach, mother says
The body of a missing Toronto man has been found at a west end beach more than seven months after he disappeared, according to his mother.
-
Police charge 25 people, seize $1.7 million worth of drugs in Ontario bust
Police say 25 people are in custody facing a raft of charges after investigators dismantled an alleged drug smuggling ring, seizing $1.7 million worth of drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, multiple guns and several cars.
-
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
Montreal
-
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel, with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their little baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
2 arrested after double stabbing in Old Montreal
Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Old Montreal that left two men injured.
Ottawa
-
Arnprior street closed for police operation
OPP have closed a street in Arnprior Friday morning for a police operation.
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
-
Get set for a hot, and muggy weekend in the capital!
A hot, muggy weekend is ahead for the capital.
Kitchener
-
Downtown Kitchener fire considered suspicious
Waterloo regional police say a downtown Kitchener fire that sent one person to hospital is being investigated as suspicious.
-
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
-
Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
-
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
-
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
Winnipeg
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
Manitoba wildfire prompting air quality advisory
Parts of Manitoba are under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in the area.
-
Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double, hospital admissions rise
A new report from the Manitoba government shows that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July as hospitalization continue to rise.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near destroyed village of Lytton, B.C., grows to 500 hectares, air quality statement issued
A rapidly spreading wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown hundreds of hectares and a special air quality statement has been issued for the area.
-
Private health care case: B.C. Court of Appeal to deliver ruling
British Columbia's highest court is expected to deliver its ruling on the appeal of a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit from a Vancouver surgeon advocating for patients' right to pay for private medical care.
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to begin COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 next month
The British Columbia government is encouraging parents with children under five years old to register their kids for their first COVID-19 vaccines next month.
-
'We are all very scared': Search for missing Port Alberni woman enters second week
Seven days after a 40-year-old woman from Port Alberni, B.C., was last seen, friends continue to plead for information on her whereabouts.
-
Team Canada men's basketball team to tip off against Argentina in Victoria
Basketball is returning to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with tickets on sale Friday for the second round of the senior men's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers.