Josh Classen's forecast: Severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday, big cool-down Wednesday
It's been a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it may end on a stormy note.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The watch includes the City of Edmonton and most of central and north-central Alberta including areas from Swan Hills and Athabasca in the north to Airdrie and Drumheller in the south.
It also includes regions from Edson and Rocky Mountain House east to Vegreville.
The watch will likely be expanded further east later Tuesday.
Most of the watch area will not get any severe weather. However, we're anticipating severe thunderstorms will develop within the watch area.
They could have the potential to produce large hail, heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts (80-100 km/h) and potentially a tornado.
Reminder: a WATCH means potential for severe weather, while a WARNING means the severe storms are occurring or imminent.
Once severe storms start to develop, warnings will be issued.
If storms hit the Edmonton region on Tuesday, the 4-8 p.m. window is the most likely timeframe.
This story will be updated through the afternoon as the situation develops.
High over 20 C, clouds develop in afternoon
For the second consecutive day, we'll get into the low 20s in Edmonton this afternoon.
Sunshine and light wind early in the day will give way to some increasing afternoon cloud and that chance of thunderstorms.
Edmonton's only had back-to-back 20-degree days a few times this spring:
- May 9/10
- May 27/28
- June 1/2
And there are no three or four-days stretches in the 20s.
That trend will continue as cooler air settles in for Wednesday. Cloudy, periods of rain, gusts to 50 km/h and temperatures topping out around 14 C Wednesday.
The heaviest, steadiest rain will be in east-central/northeast Alberta. But the Edmonton region will almost certainly get at least some rain.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Morning sun, increasing afternoon cloud. 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 24
Tonight - 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.
9pm: 18
Wednesday - Cloudy with periods of light rain.
Wind: WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 14
Thursday - Cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 19
Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower/thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 22
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 19
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 16
