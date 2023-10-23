Josh Classen's forecast: Snow moves out, cold air stays

Light snow in the Edmonton area overnight and continuing this morning.

There's a bit of accumulation in the region and roads/sidewalks are probably slick.

BUT...we're not anticipating any more than 1-2 cm of accumulation by this afternoon when the snow/flurries move out of the Edmonton area.

Heavier snow is expected to the south and southwest of Edmonton. That'll start late today and carry through into Tuesday.

10 to 15 cm is possible for some areas (particularly in southern Alberta) and the following regions are under a Snowfall Warning:

Drayton Valley-Devon;

Lacombe-Ponoka;

Stettler; and

all areas to the south including Red Deer and Calgary.

Jasper's not included in the warning, but the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93) is.

Snow's only part of the story. Temperatures have gone over a cliff. Today's high will be about 25 degrees colder than Thursday (and that's not factoring in any wind chill).

Edmonton hit a high of 22 C on Thursday and we'll only get to around -3 C this afternoon.

Wind won't be incredible strong. But, a 10-20 km/h breeze will give us a wind chill near -10 most of today.

Up until Sunday, the city hadn't been below zero at all this Autumn. So, we ended up in 2nd place on two different lists.

The record for latest first frost is Oct 23 (set in 2022). This year, we made it to Oct 22.

AND...we had 182 frost-free days in 2023. That's just behind the record of 184 days that was set in 1980.

(In case you're wondering, last year had 165 frost-free days.)

NOW, we may not get above 0 C all week!

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the -2 C to -5 C range through Saturday.

Morning lows will be in the -9 to -14 C range (cooler in the suburbs and outlying areas).

After today, we should get partly cloudy skies Tuesday/Wednesday. Next chance of flurries or light snow comes late Friday.

Heritage Classic weather outlook:

Partly cloudy and an afternoon highs in the -1 C to 4 C range (we'll narrow that down more as we get closer to Sunday).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with light snow this morning. Flurries ending this afternoon.

Wind: NE 10-20 km/h & wind chill in the -8 to -12 range through the day.

High: -3

Tonight - Cloudy this evening. Clearing overnight.

Light wind.

9pm: -5

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. Light wind.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2