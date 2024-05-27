Josh Classen's forecast: Some sunshine and a few days in the 20s

Edmonton hasn't had a 20-degree day since May 14 and hasn't had back-to-back days in the 20s since May 9/10.

But, we should break into the 20s today and Tuesday in the city. Then...we'll probably slip back to afternoon highs in the upper teens for Wednesday-Friday.

We have some short-lived upper ridging that'll keep skies relatively sunny and help boost temperatures.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in northern and east-central Alberta later today on the edge of that upper ridge.

Then...as the ridge collapses a bit Tuesday, we get a chance of some evening showers or thunderstorms in the Edmonton area.

Wednesday may also feature a few occasional and scattered showers through the day (but no heavy, steady rain).

Temperatures slip to the 17/18 C range for highs Wednesday-Friday before rebounding to the low 20s for the weekend.

AND...we'll likely stay in the low 20s for highs through most (if not all) of next week.

After a cooler-than-average month of May, early indications point toward an average or slightly warmer-than-average first week of June.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 21

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21