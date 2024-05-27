EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Some sunshine and a few days in the 20s

    An aerial image of Courtyard by Marriott, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, and the 100 Street Funicular by the river valley in downtown Edmonton taken on May 24, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of Courtyard by Marriott, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, and the 100 Street Funicular by the river valley in downtown Edmonton taken on May 24, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton hasn't had a 20-degree day since May 14 and hasn't had back-to-back days in the 20s since May 9/10.

    But, we should break into the 20s today and Tuesday in the city. Then...we'll probably slip back to afternoon highs in the upper teens for Wednesday-Friday.

    We have some short-lived upper ridging that'll keep skies relatively sunny and help boost temperatures.

    Showers and thunderstorms are likely in northern and east-central Alberta later today on the edge of that upper ridge.

    Then...as the ridge collapses a bit Tuesday, we get a chance of some evening showers or thunderstorms in the Edmonton area.

    Wednesday may also feature a few occasional and scattered showers through the day (but no heavy, steady rain).

    Temperatures slip to the 17/18 C range for highs Wednesday-Friday before rebounding to the low 20s for the weekend.

    AND...we'll likely stay in the low 20s for highs through most (if not all) of next week.

    After a cooler-than-average month of May, early indications point toward an average or slightly warmer-than-average first week of June.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Partly cloudy.

    High: 21

     

    Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

    9pm: 17

     

    Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

    Morning Low: 10

    Afternoon High: 24

     

    Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

    Morning Low: 11

    Afternoon High: 18

     

    Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 9

    Afternoon High: 17

     

    Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 8

    Afternoon High: 18

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 9

    Afternoon High: 21  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News