Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and a return to average temperatures

    Temperatures hovered just slightly below 0 C and the wind chill had it feeling like -6 C for much of Monday in the Edmonton area.

    But, we're back to around average for the next few days with temperatures slightly below 0 C for morning lows and afternoon highs in the 7 to 10 C range.

    AND...we'll get some sunshine and relatively light wind for most of today.

    We missed out on the accumulating snow that hit parts of northern, western and southern Alberta on Monday.

    Looking ahead, there's not much chance of snow in the city or surrounding areas over the next five to seven days.

    We might see some late-day showers on Sunday. But, no "shovel-able" snow in the days leading up to Halloween. Could it snow ON Halloween? Too soon to say for certain.

    We're at that time of year when average temperatures start to drop faster than at any other time. The average high drops about 7 C over the next two weeks.

    The Oct. 22 (today) average high in Edmonton is 9 C and the average low is -1 C.

    On Oct. 31, those averages drop to 5 C and -3 C.

    By Nov. 7, the averages are 2 C and -6 C.

    As for the forecast temperatures over the next 10 days, we'll be in the 7 to 10 C range through Friday and then a bit warmer for the weekend.

    Temperatures next week look like they'll be a bit cooler. I think we'll have highs in the 2 to 6 C range (so...right around average).

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mainly sunny.

    High: 7

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: 4

     

    Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 9

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 8

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 8

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 0

    Afternoon High: 11

     

    Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

    Morning Low: 0

    Afternoon High: 10   

