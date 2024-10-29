Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and near average today, but chillier for Halloween

Clouds hung around all night and into the early morning hours. But, we'll get some clearing through the morning and sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will get to the 3 to 5 C range for a daytime high today and again Wednesday.

The change for Wednesday is that we'll probably start the day in the -5 C range... so, a bit cooler than this morning.

The long-term average high for the end of October in Edmonton is 5 C and the average low is -3 C.

It's still looking like we'll have some cooler air drop in for Thursday-Saturday as daytime highs will be in the 0 to 2 C range and morning lows should be in the -5 to -9 C range.

So...for trick-or-treaters, we're looking at evening temperatures a degree or two below 0 C with light wind and partly cloudy skies.

I've taken the slight risk of flurries out of the Friday forecast. It's not a zero chance, but it's looking unlikely enough that it's not worth putting in (for now).

The back half of the weekend and early next week should get closer to the 5 C range for daytime highs.

Parts of the province had some minor accumulations of snow last night, including the Red Deer region. I still don't see any significant chance of accumulating snow in the Edmonton area between now and the end of next week.

I'm eyeballing Monday night and Wednesday night next week as "possibles" for precipitation, but it looks like both of those "events" should mostly/entirely miss the city.

As always, we'll continue to keep an eye on it and update you over the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5