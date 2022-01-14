Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and staying mild
It's been a month of swinging temperatures.
We had a week-long run of highs in the -20s and now we're on day four of what should be a seven-day stretch of highs above freezing.
Looks like we'll see another big swing next week. Although, it probably won't last for an entire week.
We'll be partly cloudy with highs a degree or two above 0 C today and Sunday.
Saturday looks like the warmest day of the weekend with a high near 5 C.
There's a risk of some freezing rain or wet snow (again) late Sunday night in the Edmonton region.
AND...maybe some flurries or snow on Monday.
But...it's after Monday that temperatures tumble.
There's still a wide range of possible daytime highs for Tuesday and Wednesday.
But, the one thing we're fairly certain of is that it's going to get a lot colder.
Not back into a deep freeze. But...daytime highs could be in the -10 C range. OR...they could be in the minus teens.
As of right now...I'm keeping the highs in the -10 C to -15 C range for both days.
The REALLY long-range outlook pulls us back into some mild temperatures by Thursday or Friday and right back to highs near or above zero by next weekend (Jan 22/23).
Again - that's a LONG ways off. But, that's how it's shaping up as of now.
So...enjoy the mild temperatures for the next handful of days and watch for things to get colder (at least for a couple days) next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 1
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -2
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 5
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 1
40% chance of freezing rain or wet flurries in the evening and/or overnight.
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or snow.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 2
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -11
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -13
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves, new modelling shows
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a 'large surge' of new cases is forecast in the coming weeks, new modelling shows.
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Canadian truckers already en route should get reprieve amid vaccine mandate confusion: industry leader
Industry experts are expressing concerns that confusion on the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers may leave some unvaccinated drivers, who were under the assumption they would be exempt, stuck if they are already en route.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
'I want a change': Tim Hortons hockey cards inclusivity effort disappoints 8-year-old activist
An 8-year-old girl in Ontario is pushing for Tim Hortons to do a better job representing women in hockey after she bought hockey trading cards from the company that she expected to prominently feature female players for the first time, but was inspired to activism by how few she got.
Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
'I was just crying': Afghan women describe harrowing journey to Canadian soil
Dozens of Afghan women are elated to be experiencing their first Canadian winter after a harrowing journey escaping Afghanistan, where they faced retaliation for their work in education.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
-
New poll suggests most Albertans expect to contract Omicron variant, divided on removing restrictions
Alberta continues to hold out against introducing further public health measures despite pressure from within the medical community, and a new poll suggests most Albertans agree with the province.
-
Omicron has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves, new modelling shows
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a 'large surge' of new cases is forecast in the coming weeks, new modelling shows.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
-
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.
-
Omicron has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves, new modelling shows
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a 'large surge' of new cases is forecast in the coming weeks, new modelling shows.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises to cut child care fees in half by end of year in Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to make a virtual child care announcement Friday.
-
Dartmouth’s Lindell Wigginton makes regular-season NBA debut
Dartmouth’s Lindell Wigginton made his regular-season NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night.
-
N.B. moves to strictest level of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, 104 in hospital Thursday
New Brunswick will be moving into Level 3 of its COVID-1-9 Winter Plan effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
Brampton man wins multimillion dollar jackpot but has no plan to retire
After about 30 years of playing the lottery and dreaming of a winning ticket, the day finally came for a father in Brampton who is now $70-million richer.
-
GTA home prices still forecast to rise 11 per cent in 2022 even with expected interest rate hikes: Royal LePage
Real estate brokerage Royal LePage says that the expected rise in interest rates in 2022 “may not be enough tooffset the significant upward price pressure” on homes, especially in the Greater Toronto Area where it expects the cost of the average property to go up by double-digits once again.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Quebec adds 68 more deaths due to COVID-19, hospitalizations surpass 3,000
Quebec reported 68 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, as hospitalizations rose by 91.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
-
Rideau Canal now open for skating
The National Capital Commission announced the full 7.8 km stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway would open at 8 a.m. Friday.
-
Omicron has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves, new modelling shows
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a 'large surge' of new cases is forecast in the coming weeks, new modelling shows.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
Residential fire in Bright causes road closure
Emergency crews are on scene of a residential fire on John Street in Bright.
-
Omicron has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves, new modelling shows
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a 'large surge' of new cases is forecast in the coming weeks, new modelling shows.
Northern Ontario
-
Recognizing burnout, the causes and remedies
In the book 'The Burnout Epidemic,' author Jennifer Moss examines the common issues that contribute to the declining mental health of workers and explains why techniques like self-care might not be enough to improve it.
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Winnipeg
-
Omicron has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves, new modelling shows
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a 'large surge' of new cases is forecast in the coming weeks, new modelling shows.
-
Manitoba NDP wants inquest into the death of woman who died after attempted patient transfer
The Manitoba NDP is calling for an inquest into the death of a woman who died after an attempt to transport her out of the province from a Brandon ICU in May 2021.
-
Manitoba schools to no longer provide notification of COVID-19 close contacts
Manitoba schools will no longer provide close contact notification or letters on individual COVID-19 cases in school, a change the province says is required due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Vancouver
-
Vulnerable people on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside asked to take vaccine for others: health authority
A health authority says “vulnerable people” in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been approached with offers of payment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by people attempting to fraudulently get a B.C. vaccine card.
-
Driver arrested for being impaired after flipping car, shearing hydro pole: Abbotsford police
A driver was arrested for being impaired behind the wheel after a crash that caused a power outage in Abbotsford Thursday night.
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Latest COVID-19 modelling coming from B.C. officials on spread of disease
B.C.'s top health officials will release the latest COVID-19 modelling data for the province Friday, the day after hospitalizations reached a new record high.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update, new modelling
The province will release data on new cases and hospitalizations Friday afternoon, following a live update on COVID-19 modelling with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
-
First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name
The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.
-
Last year, Greater Victoria recorded most real estate sales since 2016
The latest report from the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) shows that home sales in Greater Victoria in 2021 were just short of record breaking pre-pandemic numbers reached in 2016.