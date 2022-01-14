Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and staying mild

wxblog Jan. 14

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion

One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.

Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island