Josh Classen's forecast: Turning sunnier and warmer... after today

Edmonton had as much rain Sunday and Monday as the entire month of July and we may see a bit more precipitation before today is done.

Officially, the city had 27 mm of rain at the Blatchford weather station and 34 mm of rain at Edmonton International Airport on Aug. 4 and 5.

Those two stations recorded 32 and 33 mm throughout all of July.

Most of the rain falling southwest of the city this morning will likely stay south of the city as it moves east. But, there's a good chance we'll see at least a few showers late-morning and/or early this afternoon.

The afternoon high should be in the 18 to 20 C range, depending on the timing and duration of that precipitation. In my opinion, I think we probably get to 20 C. But, we'll see how it plays out.

It certainly doesn't look like an all-day deluge of rain...just some showers.

The greatest risk for thunderstorms (possibly severe) is across southern Alberta, again. Severe storms ripped across the south on Monday.

There's also a chance for thunderstorms through the foothills and in the Peace Country. The primary threat in the south is large hail, damaging gusts and torrential downpours.

In the foothills and Peace Country, the main threats are strong wind and pockets of heavy rain.

It looks unlikely that we'll see any of those storms move into the Edmonton area.

Skies will start clearing in the coming days and we'll get into a gradual warming trend.

Afternoon highs should be in the low 20s Wednesday-Friday and then the mid 20s for the weekend and early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon & a 30% chance of a shower.

High: 19

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Fog patches possible overnight.

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26