Oilers jerseys to feature sponsor logo for the 1st time

The Oilers announced Monday that the team's home jerseys will feature a sports betting and online gambling company's logo for home games.

The announcement is part of an extension of the existing partnership between the Oilers Entertainment Group and Play Alberta.

The GameSense, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis responsible gambling program, logo will also be on the Oilers helmets for home games.

This is the first time the team's jerseys will include a sponsor logo.

The Oilers hit the ice Monday for the start of training camp after the shortest off-season in franchise history following last season's Stanley Cup run.

New and veteran players skated during the first day of the camp, including Leon Draisaitl. After the short break between seasons, he said the team is itching to get going.

"Our focus is on the regular season right now … we know where we want to end up at the end of the season … but we have to give ourselves a chance to get there first," Draisaitl said.

Last season, the Oilers only won two out of their first 10 regular season games. This year, the team is hoping to get off to a better start.

"We don't want to be in that situation again … and give ourselves a bit of a buffer where, maybe at the end of the season, we are leading the division and have home ice on more occasions than not."

After joining the team over the summer, new Oilers forward Jeff Skinner is looking forward to playing with the team that nearly won the Stanley Cup last season.

"I'm just looking to be a part of it and just trying to be a piece of the puzzle," Skinner said.

"Everyone sort of knows how good the centermen are on this team. Every team in the league is looking for center depth, so, as a winger, it's nice to know you're going to play with good players up and down the lineup."

The Oilers kick off preseason against the Jets on Sept. 22. Regular season begins Oct. 9.