Edmonton city councillor leaving municipal politics after 11 years

Andrew Knack fought back tears as he announced on Monday afternoon that his time in municipal politics is coming to an end.

"Today I'm making one of the toughest decisions that I'm ever going to make," he said.

"I've decided not to seek re-election as a city councillor on Edmonton City Council."

Knack took his first run at a seat on city council as a 23-year-old new graduate in 2007, but came in third. His second attempt in 2010 was also unsuccessful.

During that time Knack spent time at council meetings learning how things worked and became more and more involved in his community.

Then in 2013, Knack ran again and won.

"This is truly my dream job and the choice to give it up, give up this dream, is not done easily.

A decision he said is because "it's time for new representation".

"We've had a lot of success advancing many important projects and policies but some of the most complex issues that we are dealing with today require a different approach," Knack said.

"He's going to be missed greatly," said Coun. Erin Rutherford.

"I think we can all agree that Coun. Knack lives and breathes for public service and for serving the community that he was elected to serve so I think that is clear in every action, every interaction and the amount of time and care he puts into those," she added.

Coun. Jo-Anne Wright, who has spent the past nearly three years sitting next to Knack, said he was always willing to help new councillors learn the ropes.

"Getting used to the proper procedures and protocols, and also just his history of things he's seen in council and the backstory on items that are coming forward so it has really been a pleasure and I just appreciate all that he has shared," said Wright.

While others said Knack taught them how to better understand constituents whether they agree with you or not.

"Andrew has incredibly thick skin," said Coun. Michael Janz.

"He gets some of the most cruel comments online and he still tries to actively listen to what is the point somebody is trying to say beneath all the vitriol and beneath the adjectives," he added.

"I think he creates a really high bar and we all try to strive for it because it is, to me, the template for what council and being close to the constituents, the closest government to the constituents is really meant to be," added Rutherford.

Coun. Aaron Paquette shared one of his fondest memories of working with Knack on council over the years.

He said Knack ran up the stairs to council chambers to double check the doors were locked before an in-private council meeting began.

"The meeting was about to start so he starts running down the stairs, trips over his own feet and tumbles all the way down," Paquette said.

"When he hit the bottom he just leapt back up and he was good to go and I think that represents really the spirit of Andrew Knack," he continued.

Knack said the timing of his announcement is to give the next person to fill his seat ample time to prepare.

"I don't want to be staying around so long that I reach that point where people are like, 'How is he still here?'" Knack said.

"Especially when there are so many other incredible people that can run," he added.

It's not just his work ethic and knowledge after three terms on council that will be missed.

Councillors said he has a great sense of humour which came through when asked 'what's next'?

"After everyone new gets sworn in next year I'm going to take a day off," Knack said smiling.

"And I'm sure the day after I'm going to be really bored," he joked.

Knack will stay on the job until the next municipal election in October 2025.

"I don't know what's next. There's a few different things I'm thinking about, a couple different ideas that we're still exploring in more detail, but nothing has been finalized at this point," he said.

Knack said he hasn't ruled out politics at another level.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson