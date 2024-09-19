Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell comes to an end Friday

After four consecutive days with afternoon temperatures in the 20s, a brief cool down is looming.

We'll get one more "nice" day with sunshine and an afternoon high close to 20 C.

BUT...temperatures drop back into the low to mid teens for Friday and mid to upper teens for Saturday in the city.

We'll get back to afternoon highs around 20 C on Sunday/Monday and the long-range outlook for Tuesday/Wednesday has afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

There's an upper trough punching in from the northwest tonight and Friday.

That should help set off some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in parts of central Alberta this evening.

It looks like most (possibly all) of that action will be south of Edmonton. The Red Deer and Wainwright regions have a better chance of seeing some evening showers/thunderstorms.

But, I've put a 40-per cent chance of a shower in the forecast for late tonight.

The best chance for some showers in the Edmonton region comes Friday. It doesn't look like it'll be a full day of solid, steady rain.

We'll be cool, cloudy and breezy all day with a very good chance of a few occasional showers.

The weekend ahead looks drier and a bit warmer.

Sunday's definitely the warmer of the two days.

Precipitation is a bit uncertain. There's a slight chance Saturday evening AND a slight chance late in the day Sunday.

I don't think either of those will be significant moisture and I'm actually leaving the Saturday risk OUT of the forecast (for now).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening.

High: 19

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower late in the evening/overnight.

9pm: 14

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a few showers.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24