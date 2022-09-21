Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell coming, just in time for Autumn's arrival
It's a chilly morning across the Edmonton region and a frosty start to the day for parts of central and northern Alberta.
Numerous spots slipped one to four degrees below freezing this morning. But, it looks like (as expected) most of the Edmonton region was spared.
Looking ahead, no frost risk in the region through the rest of the month.
There are some areas in western Alberta and across northern Alberta that'll have a chance of some frost over the next few mornings though.
Big swing in temperature through the day today as a warming trend rolls in.
We'll be up around 20 C late this afternoon.
Thursday should get into the low 20s and then there's a LITTLE BIT of a slip in temperature Friday/Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper teens.
A strong upper ridge develops for Sunday-Wednesday and that'll help push daytime highs into the low to mid 20s.
No chance of precipitation in the Edmonton region (or across most of central and northern Alberta) over the next week or so.
In fact, not much for cloudcover over the next few days.
Sunny today and Thursday. A few clouds Friday and then back to sun for Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 20
Tonight - Mainly clear.
9pm: 14
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 22
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 18
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 21
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 23
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders partial mobilization of reservists in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia on Wednesday, risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.
How the Canadian government plans to handle questions about UFOs
The government has a plan if questions about UFOs are raised in Parliament. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra would lead the response to UFO-related questions in the House of Commons, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
Canada's homeownership rate fell in latest 2021 census release
Statistics Canada says the country's homeownership rate is on the decline, with young adults in particular less likely to own a home in 2021 than they were in 2011.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
A funeral is underway for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
'The bond is broken': Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care
New census data suggests Indigenous children continue to be overrepresented in the child welfare system. Statistics Canada released data from the 2021 census showing Indigenous children accounted for 53.8 per cent of all children in foster care.
Iranian women burn their hijabs as hundreds protest death of Mahsa Amini
Protesters showed defiance Tuesday night in the city of Kerman, Iran, where women are required to wear hijabs in public -- just one of the many protests taking place across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody last week.
Calgary
-
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
-
Alta. minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary near-seasonal this weekend
The frost advisory for Calgary has cleared – here's the five day forecast.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police: Murder charge laid in Megan Gallagher homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid murder charges in the case of a missing Saskatoon woman.
-
Granite Curling Club closes for the year
The Granite Curling Club has closed its doors for the upcoming curling season.
-
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Regina
-
Two weeks after deadly stabbings, James Smith Cree Nation looks to shed the darkness
Tire tracks worn into the gravel roads that lead into James Smith Cree Nation are deeper than they were two weeks ago, remnants of the heavy police presence and the numerous funeral processions that followed.
-
Crown witness details brutal assault that killed Keesha Bitternose during Whitehawk trial
Emotional testimony about the attack that killed Keesha Bitternose left the Crown witness and members of the victim’s family in tears during court proceedings on Tuesday.
-
Terriers, Perkins looking for more disciplined matchup against Red Wings
Half of Yorkton’s skaters Saturday night spent some time in the penalty box, something the team looks to fix in their matchup Wednesday against the Weyburn Red Wings.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
-
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
-
Nova Scotia will stop holding federal immigration detainees in provincial jails
Nova Scotia is becoming the second province to stop holding federal immigration detainees in provincial jails, a shift that human rights advocates hope becomes a national trend.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
A funeral is underway for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
-
'Multiple trauma calls a day': A day in the life of an Ornge air ambulance crew
Like chains holding our healthcare system together, Ornge Air Ambulances are tasked with covering over a million square kilometres of Ontario landscape, and CTV News Toronto recently went along for the ride on one of their calls.
-
Double stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building leaves two dead
Toronto police say they are investigating a double homicide in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders prepare for 2nd and final debate of campaign
Quebec's party leaders will be spending much of the day preparing for the second and final debate of the election campaign.
-
Shots in downtown Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
One man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in downtown Montreal.
-
Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident arrested: Laval police
The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police.
Ottawa
-
Canada's homeownership rate fell in latest 2021 census release
Statistics Canada says the country's homeownership rate is on the decline, with young adults in particular less likely to own a home in 2021 than they were in 2011.
-
Warm weather returns to Ottawa on final day of summer
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C, but it will feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex.
-
Unauthorized driver stopped on closed section of Wellington Street was under court order to stay away
Ottawa police say a driver stopped Tuesday afternoon on a section of Wellington Street that is closed to vehicles was under conditions not to return to the area.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.
-
'It's disturbing': Number of Project Safe Semester charges highest ever, homecoming days away
Officials with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are on high alert ahead of homecoming weekend as charges with the annual Project Safe Semester have hit new highs, with more than double the number of charges laid in 2022 compared to 2021.
-
Guelph police seek man in connection with store robbery
Guelph police have released a photo of a man they’re looking to identify in connection to a knifepoint robbery two months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Fake gun causes concern in Sudbury neighbourhood
Two Sudbury-area residents were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Tuesday night.
-
Canada's homeownership rate fell in latest 2021 census release
Statistics Canada says the country's homeownership rate is on the decline, with young adults in particular less likely to own a home in 2021 than they were in 2011.
-
Police converged on Sudbury apartment building on Tuesday
Greater Sudbury Police arrested one suspect at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue on Tuesday; a second suspect remains at large.
Winnipeg
-
11 candidates vying to become next mayor of Winnipeg
The deadline has come and gone and as of last check, 11 candidates are officially nominated to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.
-
Winnipegger wins Amazing Race Canada
A Winnipeg woman and her teammate have officially been named the winners of the eighth season of Amazing Race Canada.
-
Bird flu on the rise in Manitoba
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is on the rise in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Suspects used weapons to force entry into home, threaten family: Abbotsford police
A daytime home invasion in Abbotsford left a family shaken over the weekend, local police say.
-
B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada
British Columbia is leading the country as the province with the highest rate of unaffordable homes.
-
Vancouver police defend delay between alleged abduction and Amber Alert
A three-year-old allegedly abducted by his mother from BC Children's Hospital Monday was missing for nearly 11 hours by the time an Amber Alert was issued, a delay Vancouver police say was due to a variety of factors.
Vancouver Island
-
New urgent and primary care centre opens at Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria
A new urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) has opened at the Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria. The problem is, few know it even exists.
-
Canada sends warship through Taiwan Strait
Canada sailed a warship through the waters of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday as the vessel joined the ongoing effort to enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea. The Department of National Defence says the frigate HMCS Vancouver sailed through the narrow passage between China and Taiwan alongside the American guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins.
-
Vancouver Island health authority ramps up fall COVID-19 booster program
Island Health has launched its fall immunization campaign for the latest COVID-19 booster dose. People age 18 and over will get the bivalent or combination vaccine that targets two strains of the virus.