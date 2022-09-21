Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell coming, just in time for Autumn's arrival

It's a chilly morning across the Edmonton region and a frosty start to the day for parts of central and northern Alberta.

Numerous spots slipped one to four degrees below freezing this morning. But, it looks like (as expected) most of the Edmonton region was spared.

Looking ahead, no frost risk in the region through the rest of the month.

There are some areas in western Alberta and across northern Alberta that'll have a chance of some frost over the next few mornings though.

Big swing in temperature through the day today as a warming trend rolls in.

We'll be up around 20 C late this afternoon.

Thursday should get into the low 20s and then there's a LITTLE BIT of a slip in temperature Friday/Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper teens.

A strong upper ridge develops for Sunday-Wednesday and that'll help push daytime highs into the low to mid 20s.

No chance of precipitation in the Edmonton region (or across most of central and northern Alberta) over the next week or so.

In fact, not much for cloudcover over the next few days.

Sunny today and Thursday. A few clouds Friday and then back to sun for Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 20

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23