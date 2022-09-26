Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lasts all week

It'll be a warmer-than-average end to September in Edmonton and across most of central and northern Alberta.

In the city, we'll have afternoon highs about eight to 11 degrees above average today through Wednesday.

Thursday/Friday should be about five or six degrees above average.

AND...we'll keep the warmer-than-average conditions right through the weekend.

We have a strong upper ridge over Alberta. So...Sunny skies for most areas for much of the next few days.

Morning lows will be in the 8 to 12 C range and afternoon highs in the mid 20s in Edmonton.

Wednesday's shaping up to be the warmest day (high near 27 C).

After Wednesday, the ridge slips a bit and we'll likely see afternoon highs in the 20 to 23 C range to close out the week.

Precipitation outlook: There's a slight risk of a shower late Wednesday night in parts of central and north-central Alberta.

Outside of that...the forecast looks dry for the week ahead.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 24

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 18

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 27

Increasing cloud in the evening.

30% chance of a shower overnight.

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22