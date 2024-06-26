EDMONTON
    Shell going ahead with Alberta carbon capture projects

    Shell Canada Products says it's going ahead with its Polaris carbon capture project in Alberta. 

    The project is designed to capture about 650,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually from the Shell-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals complex outside of Edmonton.

    Shell also says it will proceed with the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub in partnership with ATCO EnPower. 

    The first phase of Atlas will provide permanent underground storage for carbon dioxide by the Polaris project.

    Shell is a 50-50 partner with ATCO EnPower in the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub.

    Both projects are expected to begin operations toward the end of 2028.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

