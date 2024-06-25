EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 30,000 free consolation pizzas to be handed out to Oilers fans on Wednesday

    Edmonton Oilers fans react to the loss against the Florida Panthers in game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final, in Edmonton on Monday June 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers fans react to the loss against the Florida Panthers in game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final, in Edmonton on Monday June 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Boston Pizza has announced it will deliver free consolation pizza to Oilers fans later this week.

    The Edmonton-based restaurant chain had previously announced it would distribute 30,000 free pizzas across Canada if the Edmonton Oilers brought home the cup.

    "Following Monday's game 7 loss, Boston Pizza is stepping in to ease the sting with free pizza for all," the restaurant said in a Tuesday press release.

    "To help celebrate a great run, soothe our collective sorrows and fuel up for next year, Boston Pizza has amended its promise and will give away all 30,000 free pizzas this Wednesday, June 26 to grieving hockey fans."

    A Boston Pizza truck will make its way through Edmonton on Wednesday with coupons for a free small pizza.

    Coupons will also be handed out at the Boston Pizza in Ice District between 2 and 4 p.m.

    Participating restaurants in other markets across Canada will also hand out free pizza.

