EDMONTON -- A few showers are moving through north-central Alberta this morning and there's chance we'll see a bit of that in Edmonton and area.

Most regions are dealing with surface temperatures above zero. So, freezing rain doesn't look to be a huge problem. But, some roadways may be slick.

We'll get some clearing this afternoon and then another punch of moisture comes in tonight.

Several centimetres of snow is possible in the mountain parks and foothills tonight.

The Edmonton region gets a chance of showers or wet flurries overnight/early Friday morning.

North of Edmonton (and over areas from about Whitecourt east to Smoky Lake) there's a risk of freezing rain and some accumulating wet snow Friday.

Areas from Grande Praire to Slave Lake and east towards Bonnyville have the chance for 5-10 cm of snow on Friday (possibly even more in a few spots).

So, Halloween will be be warm and snow-free in the Edmonton area. But, not too far north, it'll be cooler and the ground will be snow-covered.

Edmonton and area gets daytime highs in the 5 to 9 degree range today, Friday and Saturday with some sun on Saturday.

THEN...highs in the 10 to 15 degree range for Sun/Mon/Tue.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 6

Tonight - Increasing cloud.

9pm: 1

40% chance of a shower or wet flurries overnight or early Friday morning.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 11

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 10