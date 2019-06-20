Another rainy morning in the Edmonton Metro Region. BUT...it looks like we're almost done with MOST of the rain in the city.

The steady rain will taper off midday and we may even see a few sunny breaks this afternoon with just a chance of a "shower" in the afternoon hours. One or two showers may also develop late this evening and/or overnight.

The heaviest rain this afternoon will be in Western Alberta while snow continues to fall in the mountains. Unlike most days, rain in the west WON'T roll our way. It's an easterly flow that we're dealing with today. So, everything is moving east to west (or..."backwards").

Summer officially starts tomorrow. AND...it won't be a hot start to the new season. Daytime highs are forecast to be near 20 or in the low 20s for Friday and the weekend.

Next week looks similar (highs in the 18-21 range).

You'll probably see a lot of rain "icons" in the forecast for the next few days. But...the steady rain is mostly done after today. The precip risk Fri/Sat/Sun is for SCATTERED (hit-n-miss) late-day (mostly) showers or thunderstorms.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - 10-15mm of rain this morning. Rain tapering off this afternoon.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks this afternoon. 30% chance of a shower.

High: 15

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 11

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20