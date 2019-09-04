Now that "summer" is over...we get a nice, warm week! Temperatures hit the mid 20s Tuesday and should be into the mid 20s in Edmonton again today.

We have some showers around Red Deer and some thunderstorms south of Red Deer this morning.

Those will slide ENE through the morning. There's a slight risk of a shower hitting near the Edmonton region.

But, most of the area should stay dry with just a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Then...clearing to sunny this afternoon.

A low pressure system sliding across northern Alberta will set off some showers and thunderstorms in the north today.

Behind that system, a cold front sweeps across Central Alberta this evening.

So...we get a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the Edmonton region early or mid evening.

Highs near 20 Thu/Fri and sunny skies Thursday and clouds on Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 24

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower this evening.

9pm: 17

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 17