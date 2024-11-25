EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • This is how much snow fell across Alberta this weekend

    Heavy snow pushed through central and eastern Alberta over the weekend.

    Backyard measurements from CTV News viewers indicate roughly 15 to 20 centimetres of snow hit Edmonton and surrounding areas.

    Here's a look at the snowfall totals reported by Environment and Climate Change Canada for Nov. 22-24.

    The following snowfall reports are from ECCC and Alberta Government monitoring sites, in centimetres, as of 10 A.M. local time (Sunday, Nov. 24):

    • Beaver Mines: 26
    • Cold Lake: 25
    • Waterton: 23
    • Milk River: 22
    • Coronation: 21
    • Edmonton: 19
    • Calgary (airport): 18
    • Drumheller: 17
    • Beaverlodge: 16
    • Campsie: 16
    • Stavely: 15
    • Stony Plain: 14
    • Lloydminster: 14
    • Lac La Biche: 13
    • Camrose: 13
    • Lacombe: 11
    • Claresholm: 10
    • Edmonton (airport): 9
    • Elk Island National Park: 8
    • Edson: 7
    • Fort McMurray: 7

    The following snowfall reports are from third-party websites, in centimetres, as of 10 a.m. MT:

    • Calgary (northeast): 30
    • Wainwright: 30
    • Alix: 20
    • Calgary (west): 20
    • Edmonton: 15-20
    • St. Albert: 19
    • Brooks: 18
    • St. Paul: 15
    • Wardlow: 14
    • Medicine Hat: 13

