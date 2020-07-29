EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames played in an empty Rogers Place Tuesday night, and while some people attended nearby bars, the question is how many local hockey fans will really leave their homes to watch the playoffs.

Bars and pubs began to reopen in the middle of May but with sports now beginning to come back, owners are hoping things will look more normal.

"Definitely isn’t as crazy as we would be with Rogers events," said Bryan Schmidt with Mercer Tavern following the Oilers 4-1 win over the Flames in the exhibition game.

Just down the road, Scott Krebes with Kelly's Pub says they expect to be busy during the upcoming Oilers games.

"We will have extra staff, so it's creating jobs," he added.

Restaurants, bars and pubs are still required to space tables in order to maintain a two-metre physical distance, especially now that COVID-19 numbers have seen a significant increase in Alberta this month.

Mercer Tavern is betting on fans coming to watch games especially after never considering joining the NHL bubble just across the street.

"A short-term economic boost would've been nice but I think we'll get out right with our regular playoffs fans," Schmidt said.

The Oilers will officially hit the ice Saturday for the play-in series versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

With files from Dan Grummett