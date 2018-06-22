Like many children, Ryken Covino’s dream vacation is to go to Disney World. But Ryken is facing challenges many cannot imagine.

When he was four years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia and beat it.

Days before he turned eight, he started to feel ill and doctors found 15 tumours in his kidneys and one in his brain, diagnosing him with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

His aunt and her friend have been spearheading an online auction to fundraise enough money to grant him his wish.

On Friday, 100.3 The Bear, a sister station of CTV Edmonton, handed the Covino family a $5,000 cheque, bringing the family one step closer to Ryken’s dream vacation.

“I find the support has been believable,” said Elisha Ruzychki, Ryken’s aunt. “I don’t think anyone understands how much this means to the family.”

The radio station does several fundraising initiatives throughout the year to contribute to its Bear’s Children’s Fund, which goes to help charities that support kids in need.

“If you’re one of the people who donates and puts money into the Bear’s Children’s Fund, from the bottom of our hearts, and this family’s hearts, thank you,” host Scott McCord said.

The online auction ends June 30, and can be found on the Ryken Reece Silent Auction on Facebook.