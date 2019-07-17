The amazing race Canada filmed this week’s episode in Edmonton.

One of the places they stopped at was the Old Strathcona Antique Mall. It didn’t take long for the owners to agree to join the race when the producers called them.

“They were asking about the possibility for them to come here and we were like, 'How do we just say yes'"? said Bobbi Weibel, who co-owns the business with her mother, Betty Reitan.

The contestants challenge was to locate a bobble head of the show’s host Jon Montgomery.

“We've got 27,000 square feet, we've got 100 vendors, we probably easily have over a million items in here, so for someone looking for one particular things it was a bit of a challenge,” Reitan said.

It was also a challenge for Weibel to appear on camera. She was the person handing the cards to the teams who successfully completed the challenge.

“I was the clue giver so I did have a shot before I came to work that day,” she laughs.

Now the duo hopes that more people will have a clue about the Old Strathcona Antique Mall thanks to the national exposure the Amazing Race has given them.

“We're all hoping, praying, that there is some sort of pick up on this. The Alberta economy has been a bit tough,” Reitan said.

And even if sales do pick up, some things are not for a sale, such as the Amazing Race Canada challenge card left behind and signed by Montgomery.

“This is priceless!” Reitan said.

The Amazing Canada Race airs Tuesdays on CTV.