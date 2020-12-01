EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a south Edmonton care home has now infected more than 200 people.

Since the outbreak began on Oct. 22, 89 residents and 116 staff members at South Terrace Continuing Care Centre have tested positive.

Twenty-six residents have died.

"We are focused on providing the safest and best possible care to our residents during this difficult time," Revera's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Collins said in a written release. "We continue to work closely with Alberta Health Services officials to maintain pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices."

Revera has added agency nurses and staff to help with housekeeping, screening and home surveillance duties and are working to recruit more staff.

Residents are checked for symptoms twice a day, and given a test if they present any potential signs of coronavirus. They are all self-isolating in their rooms.

Staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shift, and are required to wear PPE inside the facility.

Alberta reported 1,733 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 30.

The outbreak at South Terrace is one of 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the Edmonton zone.