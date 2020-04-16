EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Catholic Schools Division is laying off hundreds of employees citing Alberta Education funding cuts as a result of COVID-19.

The division will lay off 708 staff, including 479 educational assistants, effective April 30.

On March 28, the provincial government said it would redirect about $128 million in education funding to Alberta's pandemic response.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said the cuts translated to a $5.7-million loss for them.

"These employees are extremely valued and it is very difficult to issue layoff notices due to a provincial government reduction in funding," said Board Chair Laura Thibert.

In a statement to CTV News, Colin Aitchison, the minister of education's press secretary, said "this decision was not taken lightly.

"The unfortunate reality is that classes are not in session as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While distance learning options are being utilized to varying degrees, these do not employ the same number of workers as when schools are physically in class. Funding will be restored to regular levels when physical classes resume."

Those affected are 691 Unifor employees and also include therapeutic assistants, media resources support staff, administrative support and licensed practical nurses.

Of the 708 employees being laid off, 90 are funded through a federal program that finishes at the end of April.

"We thank staff for their dedication and look forward to welcoming these employees back once classes resume," said Robert Martin, the division's acting superintendent.

The employees who were laid off and have continuous designation will receive health benefits until Aug. 31, and are encouraged to apply for all government benefits being offered during COVID-19.