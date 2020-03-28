EDMONTON -- The provincial government has temporarily cut funding for K-12 education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced on Saturday.

The government says with in-school classes cancelled for the foreseeable future, funding is being temporarily adjusted to reflect the cost of at-home learning by students.

Funding for transportation and some services not being utilized in an at-home learning environment, such as substitute teachers and educational assistants, is being temporarily reduced.

"Approximately $128 million will be temporarily redirected from school authority funding to Alberta’s COVID-19 response. Staffing impacts will be determined on a school authority-by-authority basis," said a spokesperson for the ministry of education in a written statement. "School authorities will look at the specific funding impact to them, and then determine the best course of action. They will consider how they are delivering at-home learning in their communities and take action based on their own circumstances."

The province says the funding will be restored when in-person classes resume.

But the opposition said the decision will force school districts to lay off support workers during a health crisis. Sarah Hoffman, education critic for the New Democrats said the decision would especially impact special needs students and their families.

“This is pure cruelty,” said Sarah Hoffman, NDP Opposition Critic for Education. “Jason Kenney is doing harm to students with complex needs, their families, and to tens of thousands of Alberta workers,” she said in a press release.

“What kids need right now is stability and support with their learning at home. Jason Kenney doesn’t seem to care about that.”

The NDP says there are 16,000 educational assistants supporting students with complex needs in the province.

The province says any staff impacted by the adjustments will qualify for the federal government’s enhanced employment insurance program and other programs for workers, but opposition MLAs say the EI payments will only pay a fraction of what staff would make if the retained their jobs.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Public and Catholic Schools for comment.