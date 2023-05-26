Edmonton celebrating warm weather with Splash Day at city hall fountain

The city is inviting Edmontonians to celebrate the nice weather with a splash at city hall for Splash Day.

The event will be held Saturday at city hall and Churchill Square from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature performances by the Tsunami Brothers and the Trincan Steel Orchestra.

There will also be games and activities in Churchill Square, including table tennis, basketball, large format chess and checkers and snakes and ladders, and giant Lego.

Food trucks will also be on site.

The event also coincides with Downtown Spark, which is happening May 25 to June 4 in various locations around downtown, including Churchill Square.

The city says the city hall fountain will open for daily use on June 3, and will run until Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A change room is available on site.

The fountain will close in the event of extreme weather or poor air quality.