EDMONTON -- COVID-19 isn’t going to stop the Edmonton Christmas Market this holiday season -- but it will look a little different.

In order to create a safe market experience, the event has been moved to the iconic Army & Navy building in Old Strathcona.

“When COVID hit, we were not sure that Edmonton Christmas Market would be a reality this year,” said owner and founder Kirsta Franke in a news release. "Being able to uphold the essence of this event while keeping safety a priority means that we had to change a lot of the elements from last year.”

Other procedures include:

physically distanced vendors;

mandatory masks and/or face shields for everyone on site;

one-way traffic through the indoor space with central entrance and exit points;

screening;

mandatory sanitization/hand washing upon entering; and

regular, robust cleaning measures on high touch surfaces throughout the market and before each market day.

The market expects to host more than 60 vendors.

“We have an amazing vendor collective and team who supported us moving forward and our transition to online programming showcasing local talent is something we are really excited to share with our city,” Franke said.

The Edmonton Christmas Market will be open Nov. 27 to Dec. 20 on:

Friday, 3 to 8 p.m.; and

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $4, free for children under 12 years old, and free on Fridays from 3 to 4 p.m. with a food bank donation. More information is available online.