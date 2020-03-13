EDMONTON -- Edmonton city council has suspended its meetings until March 30 following an emergency meeting on Friday morning.

City rec centres will remain open to a maximum capacity of 250 people as per Alberta Health Services guidelines.

The centres have also been instructed to cancel programs with "a large number of attendees" and city staff also say the facilites could be closed in the coming days if warranted.

"We understand that this is a very challenging time for our community. Right now we will focus our full attention on making the decisions necessary to deal with the public impacts of a rapidly-changing public health situation," said Mayor Don Iveson.

Any events with more than 250 people are cancelled and three city-run seniors centres have also been closed.

"We are focused on flattening the curve, which means minimizing the number of people who will become ill, so that we have a critical mass of healthy staff working for Edmontonians and responding to the pressures that could be realized on the Alberta health system," said Adam Laughlin, interim city manager.

City staff are being advised to work from home if possible, and to stay a few metres apart if they must meet in person.

Tours and visits of Edmonton City Hall and fire stations as well as other public engagement events and information sessions are also all cancelled.

"All City attractions are being assessed, and decisions will be made regarding the appropriateness of staying open," reads a new release from the city.

Council will meet again on March 30 to revisit city policies.