This is a list of places that are closed and events that are cancelled in Edmonton because of COVID-19
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:46PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:55PM MDT
Rogers Place in Edmonton
The list of events and festivals in Edmonton that have been cancelled due to COVID-19 is growing.
On Thursday, the Alberta government cancelled all gatherings and events of 250 people or more.
CTV News Edmonton will work to keep this list updated as centres are closed and events are cancelled.
- Oilers games will be cancelled for the next few weeks as the NHL has put the hockey season on pause
- Oil Kings games have also been temporarily suspended because the WHL season has been paused
- The Jubilee Auditorium is closed until further notice
- The Edmonton Boat & Sportsmen's Show has been cancelled
- Hockey Canada has cancelled all sanctioned events starting Mar. 13
- The Alberta Soccer Association has postponed all remaining indoor provincial championship games
- The TELUS World of Science is closed to the public starting Mar. 13
- The Indo Canadian Women’s Association has postponed its Mar. 13 Women’s Day breakfast. Ticket holders will have valid tickets for the rescheduled event
- The Edmonton Flamenco Festival has announced it will be cancelling all workshops associated with the festival, as well as a performance scheduled for Friday, March 13 at the Winspear. The Winspear Centre box office will be contacting ticketholders to offer full refunds for the March 13 performance. Workshop tickets will be refunded by the festival itself.
- The fifth annual Woodall Cup between the Edmonton Police Service and Calgary Police Service, which was scheduled for Mar. 14, has been postponed
- Celine Dion has postponed her world tour, including two dates in Edmonton on April 21 and 22
- Rage Against the Machine has postponed its tour, which included a stop in Edmonton on May 3