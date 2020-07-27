EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will release COVID-19 numbers from the last three days on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw last spoke Thursday when she expressed concerns and said the rising spread needed to be a "wake-up call" for Albertans.

A day later, the province added another 111 cases of the coronavirus, increasing current infections to 1,341.

On Monday, Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre reported another three deaths at the facility, bringing the total to 12. There are 61 actives cases in the continuing care home.

The warm weather this weekend saw groups flock to parks and beaches in the Edmonton area after Hinshaw pleaded with Albertans to do their best to reduce spread going into next month.

The province has reported 10,086 cases to date.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.