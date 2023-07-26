Edmonton Corn Maze opens, features RCMP design for 2023

It’s cropped up again: the Edmonton Corn Maze has opened for another year on the southwestern edge of the city.

The annual attraction, located 1.6 km east of Highway 60 on Highway 627, started up for its 23rd season on Wednesday. It runs until Oct. 22.

Carved into the corn for this year’s design, which changes annually, is a pattern honouring the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The corn grown to form the maze ends up as cattle feed when the season is over, says Edmonton Corn Maze owner-operator Jesse Kraay.

“Some people take it home with them, then they realize it doesn’t taste so good,” he said with a chuckle on Thursday.

The property also features farm animals, jumping pillows, hay bales, sunflowers that are expected to bloom in a couple of weeks, and pumpkins in the fall.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Matt Marshall