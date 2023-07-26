Edmonton Corn Maze opens, features RCMP design for 2023

AN RCMP design graces the Edmonton Corn Maze for 2023 in this undated photo (supplied). AN RCMP design graces the Edmonton Corn Maze for 2023 in this undated photo (supplied).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island