EDMONTON -- Edmonton councillors passed a bylaw Tuesday to ban conversion therapy.

It's #HumanRightsDay! City councillors celebrated by passing a bylaw to "prohibit licensing, practice & promotion of conversion therapy." In short, #Edmonton has banned conversion therapy. Today #YEG has reaffirmed is commitment to building an uplifting & inclusive city. #yegcc pic.twitter.com/J1xT23lKpL — Edm Mayor Office (@YEGMayorOffice) December 10, 2019

Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to chance one's sexual orientation or gender identity.

In April, Ward 4 Coun. Aaron Paquette introduced a motion to ban the "fraudulent" practice. Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson called conversion therapy "unprofessional."

St. Albert and Spruce Grove also banned conversion therapy in 2019; however, the Alberta NDP's working group created to ban conversion therapy was not supported by the UCP government.

The federal government has promised to ban the practice.