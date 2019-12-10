Edmonton councillors ban conversion therapy
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:49AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton councillors passed a bylaw Tuesday to ban conversion therapy.
Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to chance one's sexual orientation or gender identity.
In April, Ward 4 Coun. Aaron Paquette introduced a motion to ban the "fraudulent" practice. Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson called conversion therapy "unprofessional."
St. Albert and Spruce Grove also banned conversion therapy in 2019; however, the Alberta NDP's working group created to ban conversion therapy was not supported by the UCP government.
The federal government has promised to ban the practice.