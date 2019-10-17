Dozens are at City Hall Thursday in support of Edmonton publicly opposing Quebec's Bill 21, which bans public figures from wearing religious symbols and clothing like turbans and hijabs.

At a City Council meeting on Oct. 8, Ward 6 Coun.Scott McKeen motioned the City "support in principle the legal challenge against the discrimination of freedom of religion proposed in Quebec's Bill 21."

The legislation, passed in June, prevents anyone with a covered face from receiving government services, and punishes those who refuse to comply with the rule.

An amendment to Bill 21 by the Coalition Avenir Québec government also invoked the notwithstanding clause, shielding it from certain court challenges for five years.

However, several groups have moved to take the Quebec government to court to challenge the law.

Thursday will mark the start of debate by Edmonton councillors on taking a stand against Bill 21.

Former UCP Edmonton-Meadows candidate Arundeep Singh Sandhu encouraged Edmontonians to attend the Executive Committee meeting to "show our city council and Quebec where we stand—FOR freedom of religious expression FOR ALL!"

Let’s show our city council and Quebec where we stand—FOR freedom of religious expression FOR ALL!#elxn43 #bill21 #cdnpoli #qcpoli https://t.co/AdFeShoPWD — Arundeep Singh Sandhu • ���� (@arundeepyeg) October 17, 2019

At the beginning of the month, Calgary city council unanimously voted in favour of opposing Bill 21.

And two Winnipeg councillors have asked their city to take similar action; that council will decide later this month whether it takes a public stance against Bill 21.