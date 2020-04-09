EDMONTON -- A doctor at the University of Alberta hospital is giving Edmonton drivers a reason to smile. He’s kitted out his 2019 Volkswagen Passat with a custom face mask.

"We’re all going to work anxious every day and you could feel the tension build," said Dr. Brian Stonehocker. "I wanted to do something funny that would make my colleagues laugh and so we came up with the idea of putting the mask on the car."

The mask is made up of blue painting drop cloths and white duct tape. It’s fully removable, with the side mirrors doubling as ears.

Stonehocker said he hopes that it’ll make drivers smile, but also remind them what’s taking place inside local hospitals.

"Alberta Health Services is doing an amazing job," he said. "I am so proud of the people I work with."

As of Thursday afternoon there were 376 cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton zone.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk