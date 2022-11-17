Edmonton doctor sentenced to 4 years in jail for fraud

A doctor based in the Alberta capital is headed to prison for fraudulently billing Alberta Health Services.

Yifei Shi, 33, was charged last year in what police described as an "ongoing billing scheme" dating back to 2013.

Shi was initially accused of fraudulently billing the province up to $4.1 million in fees for service.

The physician pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 and on Thursday was sentenced to four years in prison.

Before being charged, Shi practiced family and cosmetic medicine at the Commerce Park Medical Clinic on 100 Avenue and 166 Street.

The doctor sent a letter to her patients last week advising them she was closing her west Edmonton practice because she couldn't find anyone to take over.