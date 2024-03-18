Edmonton Elks add Jason Shivers, four others to coaching staff

EDMONTON
    Jason Shivers is back with the Edmonton Elks.

    The team announced added new hires to its coaching staff led by head coach Chris Jones on Monday.

    Shivers, who played five seasons in the CFL with Toronto (2007-09) and Hamilton (2010-11), previously served as Edmonton's defensive backs coach for two seasons (2014 and 2015), helping the team capture the 2015 Grey Cup.

    He returns as the club's assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

    Shivers joined Jones's staff in Saskatchewan in 2016 as defensive backs coach before getting promoted to defensive coordinator, a position he held with the Roughriders until the end of the 2023 season.

    Edmonton has also brought on board Markus Klund as the defensive backs coach, Albert Poree as the running backs coach, Nate O'Neal as the defensive line coach, and Takoby Cofield as the assistant offensive line coach.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

