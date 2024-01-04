EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Elks release receiving touchdown leader Steven Dunbar Jr.

    Edmonton Elks wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. makes a touchdown catch during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Edmonton Elks wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. makes a touchdown catch during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    EDMONTON -

    The Edmonton Elks have released American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., the CFL club announced Wednesday.

    Dunbar had 39 receptions for 536 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns in 13 games for the Elks last season. 

    He finished the season on the six-game injured list after suffering an upper-body injury in Week 14 against the Calgary Stampeders.

    Dunbar, from Houston, signed with the Elks in February 2023 after spending two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    He was a CFL East all-star in 2022 after posting 72 receptions for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns with the Ticats.

    He recorded 44 receptions for 630 yards and four receiving touchdowns with the Ticats as a CFL rookie in 2021. ​

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

