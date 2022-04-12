Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Michael Beaudry, release defensive back Blake

The Edmonton Elks signed quarterback Michael Beaudry and released defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday.

Both players are Canadian.

The Regina-born Beaudry played 11 games for the Idaho Vandals in 2020-21, throwing for 2,093 yards and seven touchdowns. Beaudry began his collegiate career at West Florida, leading the program to the 2017 NCAA Division II title.

In 2019, Beaudry appeared in five games at UConn before sustaining an injury. Beaudry has dual Canadian-American citizenship as he moved to Florida as a child.

Blake, of Hamilton, appeared in eight games last season with the Elks, registering eight tackles. Edmonton selected Blake in the eighth round, No. 68 overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of McMaster University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022