EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Elks will require proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result to attend home games.

The policy mirrors that of the Edmonton Oilers and comes into effect with the club's game on Oct. 15.

The team has scheduled a media conference for 1 p.m. today with team president and CEO Chris Presson.



The Elks have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen more than a dozen players test positive and forced the postponement of at least one game.

The league is working to reschedule the game against the Toronto Argonauts that was planned for Aug. 26.

Barring further adjustments, the Elks are next scheduled to play on Labour Day in Calgary against the Stampeders.

The team is scheduled to play two more home games before the new policy takes effect: Sept. 11 against Calgary and Sept 18 against Winnipeg.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also announced a similar policy for home games effective Sept. 17.

The Calgary Stampeders have announced that fans will be need to be fully vaccinated to attend home games.