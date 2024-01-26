Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son

An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.

On Feb. 5, 2023 emergency crews were called to a home at 156 Street and 95 Avenue for a baby in medical distress.

The baby was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries on Feb. 9.

The Edmonton Police Service Child Protection and Homicide Units launched investigation into the death.

An autopsy was conducted the next day, but the cause and manner of death were pending additional testing.

On Jan. 11, 2024, the medical examiner determined five-week-old Leviathan Puchalski died of abusive head trauma, and his death was declared a homicide.

On Tuesday, George Russell Hulleman, 28, was charged with second degree murder and unrelated firearms charges.

Police have confirmed Hulleman is Leviathan's biological father.